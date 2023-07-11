Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

North Korea accuses US of repeatedly entering its economic zone
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

North Korea accuses US of repeatedly entering its economic zone

SEOUL — North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on Tuesday (July 11) accused a US military spy plane of entering the country's Exclusive Economic Zone eight times, state media KCNA reported.

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, on July 19, 2022. Reuters

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, on July 19, 2022.

Published July 11, 2023
Updated July 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL — North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on Tuesday (July 11) accused a US military spy plane of entering the country's Exclusive Economic Zone eight times, state media KCNA reported.

Ms Kim warned that the US forces will face a "very critical flight" if they continue what it called "illegal intrusion", repeating an accusation it made on Monday that the US had violated its airspace by conducting surveillance flights. It also warned such flights may be shot down.

The Pentagon earlier brushed aside Pyongyang's accusations of airspace violations and said the US military had adhered to international law.

"So those accusations are just accusations," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Ms Kim accused the US Air Force of intruding into the North's "economic water zone" on Monday off the east coast of the Korean peninsula in the sky above the sea 435km east of Tongchon of Gangwon Province and 276km southeast of Uljin of North Gyeongsang Province.

A country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) — which extends 200 nautical miles (370.4km) from the 12 nautical-mile territorial zone around the coast — is a right to exploit marine resources within but does not confer sovereignty over the water's surface or the airspace above it.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller urged North Korea "to refrain from escalatory actions" and reiterated a call for it "to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy" when asked about the North Korean statements at a regular news briefing on Monday.

Calling the issue "one between the Korean People's Army and the US forces," Ms Kim told South Korea to refrain from getting involved in a statement carried by KCNA.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Pyongyang was escalating tensions by using threats over what it said was "normal flight activity" by the South Korea-US alliance in a statement Monday night. REUTERS

Related topics

North Korea South Korea United States Politics

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.