North Korea condemns South's live fire drills with US -KCNA
Visitors watch a South Korea-US joint military drill at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea June 15, 2023. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via REUTERS

Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
SEOUL : North Korea condemns South Korea's live fire drills with the United States, the North's state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday, citing a spokesperson from the ministry of defence.

North Korea's forces will sternly respond to "any kind of protests or provocations by enemies", it said.

Several thousand South Korean and U.S. troops took part in joint live-fire exercises on Thursday.

North Korea's failed attempt to launch a spy satellite last month heightened tensions in the region.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; editing by Jason Neely)

