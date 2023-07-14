Logo
North Korea denounces UN meeting over its ICBM launch -state media

Published July 14, 2023
Updated July 14, 2023
SEOUL : North Korea on Friday denounced the United Nations Security Council for holding a meeting over its recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), saying it will continue to push for "the most overwhelming" nuclear deterrence until the United States drops its hostile policy against Pyongyang, state media reported.

The 15-member Security Council met after North Korea said it tested on Wednesday its latest Hwasong-18 ICBM.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi, editing by Christina Fincher)

