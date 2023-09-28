Logo
North Korea parliament amends constitution to enshrine nuclear policy -KCNA
The 9th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture obtained by Reuters on September 28, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS
The 9th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture obtained by Reuters on September 28, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS
Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
SEOUL : North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament has adopted an amendment to the constitution to formulate the country's policy on nuclear force, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

The Supreme People's Assembly unanimously adopted "the crucial agenda item for formulating the DPRK's policy on the nuclear force as the basic law of the state," KCNA said. DPRK is the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Addressing the parliament, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it is "very important" to "accelerate the modernization of nuclear weapons in order to hold the definite edge of strategic deterrence," KCNA said.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Ed Davies)

