North Korea says failed satellite launch was 'gravest failure'
North Korea says failed satellite launch was 'gravest failure'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 8th enlarged Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 17, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

Published June 19, 2023
Updated June 19, 2023
SEOUL : North Korea has said its failed military satellite launch last month was the "gravest failure," state media KCNA reported on Monday.

The comment was made in a report on the country's latest key party meeting, the eighth enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

Workers were ordered to analyze the failed military satellite launch and prepare for another in the near future, the report said.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

