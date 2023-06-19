North Korea says failed satellite launch was 'gravest failure'

SEOUL : North Korea has said its failed military satellite launch last month was the "gravest failure," state media KCNA reported on Monday.

The comment was made in a report on the country's latest key party meeting, the eighth enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

Workers were ordered to analyze the failed military satellite launch and prepare for another in the near future, the report said.

