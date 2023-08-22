Logo
North Korea signals reopening with first passenger flight in three years
Published August 22, 2023
Updated August 22, 2023
BEIJING : An Air Koryo passenger flight from Pyongyang landed in Beijing Capital Airport on Tuesday morning, according to flight tracking app Flight Master.

The flight, JS151, arrived at 9:17 a.m., ahead of its scheduled time by three minutes.

(This story has been corrected to change the flight number to JS151 from SJ151 in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

