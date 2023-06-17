Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

North Korea starts key party meeting to discuss defence strategy - KCNA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

North Korea starts key party meeting to discuss defence strategy - KCNA

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae meet with members of the Non-permanent Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee, as he inspects the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, in Pyongyang, North Korea May 16, 2023, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 17, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae meet with members of the Non-permanent Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee, as he inspects the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, in Pyongyang, North Korea May 16, 2023, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 17, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS

Published June 17, 2023
Updated June 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : North Korea convened a key party meeting to decide its diplomatic and defence strategy "to cope with the changed international situation", with leader Kim Jong Un attending, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

The enlarged plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) opened on Friday and plans to also review the country's economic projects during the first half of this year, KCNA said without further elaborating.

The meeting will likely be held for multiple days.

North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its east coast on Thursday, less than an hour after Pyongyang warned of an "inevitable" response to military drills staged earlier in the day by South Korean and U.S. troops. North Korea has said the drills were escalating military tensions.

Last month, Pyongyang unsuccessfully tried to launch a spy satellite, in its first satellite launch since 2016.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.