North Korea's Kim expresses resolve to fulfil agreements made with Russia's Putin -KCNA
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny ?osmodrome in the Amur Oblast of the Far East Region, Russia, September 13, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
SEOUL : North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his resolve to fulfil agreements made at his summit last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he met visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

Kim and Lavrov discussed ways to ramp up cooperation to actively respond to regional and global issues, and Lavrov conveyed Putin's greetings to Kim, KCNA said.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and Lavrov signed a plan for exchanges in 2024-25 as they held separate talks and explored ways to expand cooperation in politics, the economy, science and technology, KCNA said.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; editing by Diane Craft and Sandra Maler)

