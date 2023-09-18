Logo
North Korea's Kim heads home after final stop in Russia's Vladivostok -KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves as he boards his train at a railway station in the town of Artyom outside Vladivostok in the Primorsky region, Russia, September 17, 2023. Government of Russia's Primorsky Krai/Handout via REUTERS
Russian officials wave to the train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as it departs from a railway station in the town of Artyom outside Vladivostok in the Primorsky region, Russia, September 17, 2023, in this still image taken from video. Courtesy Russia's Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov Telegram Channel/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as he visits Vladivostok, Russia, September 16, 2023 released by the Korean Central News Agency on September 17, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS
Published September 18, 2023
Updated September 18, 2023
SEOUL : North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was headed home after making a final stop in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, where he visited a university, an aquarium and a fodder plant, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim spent two days in Vladivostok while inspecting various facilities in the fields of military, economy, science, education and culture, before bidding farewell at a send-off ceremony at the Artyom station, KCNA said.

It wrapped up Kim's usually lengthy, week-long trip to Russia, during which he pledged to step up military and economic cooperation with President Vladimir Putin.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Sandra Maler and Diane Craft)

