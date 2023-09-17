Logo
North Korea's Kim heads home from Russia's Far East - media
FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend a meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS /File Photo

Published September 17, 2023
Updated September 17, 2023
A train with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on board has left the railway station in Russia's Far Eastern city of Artyom bound for home, wrapping up his visit to Russia, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday.

The distance from Artyom to Khasan station on Russia's border with North Korea is over 200 km (124 miles).

The video, published by the state-run RIA news agency, shows Kim - who seldom leaves his country - walking along the red carpet to the train carriage to the music of a military band and waving goodbye.

Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, Moscow's ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, and the governor of the Primorye region, Oleg Kozhemyako, saw off the North Korean leader, RIA reported.

Earlier, Russian media said Kim and Russia's defence minister had discussed practical issues to boost military cooperation, in what Pyongyang called a "fresh heyday" for bilateral relations.

During his week-long visit to Russia, Kim met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and they discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and deepening cooperation.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Gareth Jones)

