Norway foreign minister replaced in cabinet reshuffle

OSLO :Norway's Labour Party Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere announced on Monday a government reshuffle, replacing the foreign minister and making six other changes to the cabinet as the centre-left coalition lags the opposition in opinion polls.

The announcement comes five weeks after municipal and regional elections in which Labour placed second behind the Conservatives, the first time since 1924 that the leftwing group failed to finish first in any nationwide vote.

Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt was replaced by Climate and Environment Minister Espen Barth Eide, who previously served as foreign minister in 2012-2013, the prime minister's office announced.

In total, four ministers left the government and two moved to new posts, while five new ministers were announced. A new position for digitalisation and public administration was created, expanding the cabinet to 20 members.

Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre and Minister of Energy and Petroleum Terje Aasland were all expected to keep their jobs.

The minority government of Labour and the Centre Party, in office since 2021 when it replaced a centre-right coalition, is behind in polls ahead of an election for parliament due to take place in September 2025.

