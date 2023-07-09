Norway's quest for 'black gold' from used car batteries

'MINE ABOVE GROUND'

Emptied of electricity, the imposing battery packs — they weigh half a tonne each — are methodically taken apart to recover up to 95 per cent of the materials.

The aluminium is recycled by Norsk Hydro, while the "black mass" powder is sold to battery makers.

"This is the black gold that gives us life", said Mr Glenn Ostbye, the acting head of Hydrovolt, leading a tour of the plant clad in a safety helmet and goggles.

The "black gold" is touted as eco-friendly as it comes from the recycling process rather than being mined in faraway countries.

"Battery recycling is, in many ways, an alternative to mines. We have sort of built a mine above ground", Hydrovolt's director of operations Andreas Frydensvang said.

"A battery can be transformed into a new battery to infinity", he said.

The recycling also helps boost Europe's independence when it comes to critical minerals, with the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine highlighting the continent's problematic dependence on imported raw materials.

In Europe, "we have big markets for products but we don't actually have so much of our own resources", Ms Julia Poliscanova, head of electric mobility at the non-governmental organisation Transport & Environment.

"Globally speaking, we're not a mining superpower for copper, cobalt or nickel", she said, adding that recycling waste was an obvious option.

"And you can recycle a lot quicker than you can start up a new mine".

EUROPEAN INDEPENDENCE

According to Transport & Environment, a European clean transport campaign group, recycling old batteries could cover between at least eight and 12 per cent of Europe's critical mineral needs in 2030, and between 12 and 14 per cent in 2035.

The European parliament recently adopted regulations aimed at making batteries more sustainable and more easily recyclable.

But, insisted Ms Poliscanova, Europe also needs to stop exporting its precious "black mass" to third countries, primarily China and South Korea, and develop its own hydrometallurgic processing plants.

This other crucial link in the recycling chain, which makes it possible to extract the metals contained in the powder, is still low-scale in Europe, handled only by a few companies such as Revolt in Sweden and Eramet in France.

Government subsidies are also needed so that the many planned battery plants can see the light of day, creating an ecosystem favourable to recyclers, Ms Poliscanova said.

The Fredrikstad plant is a pilot project and the blueprint is expected to be exported, with Hydrovolt planning a second site "in a year or two".

"The most important thing for us is the degree of adoption of electric cars, so that there is a reservoir of end-of-life batteries," said Mr Frydensvang.

"We're therefore looking at countries like Germany, France and a little in the United States." AFP