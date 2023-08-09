Novavax to sell 7per cent stake to South Korea's SK Bioscience

:SK Bioscience is taking a roughly 7per cent stake in Novavax in lieu of some payment owed to the South Korean biotech company, giving the cash-strapped COVID-19 vaccine maker some breathing room.

Novavax had said earlier this year it may not be able to continue as a going concern, a warning it reiterated on Tuesday as it announced the stock deal and second-quarter earnings that showed a profit compared to a year-ago loss.

The company, which has faced weak demand for its COVID vaccine after delays to manufacturing, said it had negotiated down its liabilities with manufacturing partner SK Bioscience to US$154 million from US$195 million, and will now owe the company US$65 million in cash.

"This strategic investment by SK into the company is a first step in that direction (partnership expansion), clearing the existing liability sitting here as an overhang," Novavax Chief Commercial Officer John Trizzino told Reuters in an interview.

Novavax will issue 6.5 million shares to SK Bioscience for US$84.5 million, or US$13 per share. In addition to the stock deal, the two also struck royalty deals worth US$4 million.

Shares of Novavax, which had announced a corporate restructuring in May, fell 3.2per cent to US$7.28 on Tuesday. They have lost around 95per cent of their value since the start of 2022, as Novavax fell behind rivals Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Novavax is now counting on updated COVID-19 vaccine for the fall season and plans to set the list price of the shot at around US$130 per dose, similar to its rivals.

It, however, cut its 2023 COVID vaccine sales to between US$1.3 billion and US$1.5 billion from the previous forecast of US$1.4 billion to US$1.6 billion, on expectations of lower overseas purchase contracts for the shot.

The company on Tuesday reported a surprise second-quarter profit, helped by stronger-than-expected revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine.

It posted net income of US$58 million, or US$0.58 per share, for the quarter, compared with a net loss of US$510 million, or US$6.53 a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a loss of US$1.39 per share.

Its revenue of US$424 million beat estimates of US$240 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

