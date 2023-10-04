Logo
NTT Docomo forms capital tie-up with Monex to strengthen financial business
Published October 4, 2023
Updated October 4, 2023
TOKYO : Japanese mobile operator NTT Docomo said it formed a capital tie-up with fintech firm Monex Group on Wednesday to build a new financial services business centred on managing its customers' assets.

Monex's brokerage unit Monex Inc will form an intermediate holding company in which Docomo will take a 49per cent stake and make its consolidated subsidiary, Docomo said.

Docomo will buy shares of the intermediate holding company from Monex Group for 46.56 billion yen (US$312.00 million) and subscribe to a third-party allotment of shares worth 2 billion yen, Monex said.

(US$1 = 149.2300 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

