NTT Docomo forms capital tie-up with Monex to strengthen financial business

TOKYO : Japanese mobile operator NTT Docomo said it formed a capital tie-up with fintech firm Monex Group on Wednesday to build a new financial services business centred on managing its customers' assets.

Monex's brokerage unit Monex Inc will form an intermediate holding company in which Docomo will take a 49per cent stake and make its consolidated subsidiary, Docomo said.

Docomo will buy shares of the intermediate holding company from Monex Group for 46.56 billion yen (US$312.00 million) and subscribe to a third-party allotment of shares worth 2 billion yen, Monex said.

(US$1 = 149.2300 yen)

