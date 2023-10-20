Logo
Number of Thai hostages held by Hamas now estimated at 19 - foreign ministry
Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
BANGKOK : The number of Thai nationals believed to be held hostage by the Palestinian group Hamas has increased to 19, Thailand's foreign ministry said on Friday, among at least 200 people taken after a deadly Oct. 7 raid in southern Israel.

So far 30 Thai nationals have been killed in the unrest and 19 abducted as of Friday, the ministry said in a statement.

Israel has pounded Gaza with air strikes and put the enclave under siege after Hamas gunmen rampaged through towns and kibbutzes on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 Israelis and taking scores of hostages.

Israel has said it would act to free the hostages while wiping out Hamas.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)

