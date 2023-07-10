Logo
NZ's Infratil to buy majority stake in Console Connect from HKT Trust for US$160 million
Published July 10, 2023
Updated July 10, 2023
New Zealand's infrastructure investor Infratil said on Monday it will acquire an 80per cent interest in interconnection platform Console Connect from Hong-Kong based telecommunications firm HKT Trust and HKT Ltd (HKT) for US$160 million.

The company, which is in the midst of strengthening its digital infrastructure portfolio, had also earlier disclosed plans to acquire a 49.95per cent stake in One New Zealand - the country's second-biggest mobile market operator by market share- in a deal valued at US$1.1 billion.

"It (the acquisition) enables us to invest in building a next-generation platform to support underlying growth in the demand for digital infrastructure and global connectivity solutions by enterprise and wholesale users," said Infratil CEO, Jason Boyes.

Infratil will also execute a partnership with HKT, in which both companies will jointly invest up to US$295 million over the course of two years, the company said in a statement.

Funds from the investment will be diverted to accelerate Console Connect's sales and marketing, new sub-sea cable and network expansions as well as the platform's research and development requirements, it added.

Through the initial investment, Infratil will own between 60-80per cent of Console Connect, with HKT holding the remainder.

The company expects the acquisition to complete by the third-quarter of 2024 assuming all regulatory approvals are granted by then, it said.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

