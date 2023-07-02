From occupation to war tourism: Ukraine town looks to future

SVYATOGIRSK (Ukraine) — Burnt-out armoured personnel carriers lie along the road. Shop windows are smashed and there is no running water.

More than nine months after Russian troops left Svyatogirsk in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, life is still precarious for the 900 people living in the former resort town.

Built in the pine woods on the Siversky Donets River, the town was once a popular holiday destination, dominated by a white Orthodox Christian monastery high above the river.

Now the head of the military administration, Volodymyr Rybalkin, says he sees a new future for the town, focusing on war tourism.

Dressed in a khaki t-shirt and trousers, he walks down the main street past shops and cafes with shattered facades.

The town's buildings are "all damaged", while several dozen were completely destroyed, he said.

Few businesses are open, but there are signs of returning life.

Retired businessman, Mr Oleksandr, 70, sweeps up broken glass in the flower shop he owns on the main strip.

"Everything is smashed," he says.

"I'm fixing it up. My children have moved elsewhere, so now I have to work."

Smashed glass litters the mini-market next door, whose roof, windows and walls were pierced by shrapnel from a missile explosion.

‘ALL BUILDINGS DAMAGED’

Mr Rybalkin was appointed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his predecessor allegedly collaborated with Russian occupying forces who held the town from June to September 2022.

"This zone was perpetually under shelling," Mr Rybalkin says, warning to walk on the tarmac due to mines in grassy areas.

A local woman was killed last week by an anti-personnel mine on the river bank.

With few resources for a major clean-up, war damage still appears fresh.

Destroyed military vehicles stand near a former military hospital and parts of shells and metal fragments lie in the dust.