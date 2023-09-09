Oh, deer: In US capital, 'Bambi' is increasingly unwelcome

WASHINGTON — To some, they are a magical sight to behold in the heart of the city — to others a pest that eats through their gardens, endangers traffic and helps spread tick-borne diseases.

After nearly being wiped out by rampant deforestation and over-hunting in the 19th century, deer have made a stunning comeback across the United States. Estimates place their numbers at greater than 30 million, much of it along the East Coast.

In Washington, deer threaten the future of Rock Creek Park, a "hidden jewel" stretching across 710ha that offers residents a refuge from daily life in the federal government's seat of power.

The park's towering oaks are nothing short of majestic. But it's not the mature canopy that experts are worried about.

"If this forest were perfectly healthy, we wouldn't be able to see this far," National Park Service (NPS) officer Megan Nortrup told AFP, gesturing to a wide-open clearing just off the trail on a late summer day.