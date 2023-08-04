Oil up 1per cent on supply cuts; set for 6th straight weekly gain

BENGALURU : Oil prices rose about 1per cent on Friday and were on track for a sixth consecutive week of gains after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's second and third-largest crude producers, pledged to extend supply cuts through September.

Brent crude futures rose 74 cents, or 0.9per cent, to US$85.88 a barrel by 11:13 a.m. EDT (1513 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 72 cents, or 0.9per cent, to US$82.27 a barrel.

Both benchmarks were set for their longest streak of weekly gains this year. Brent has risen more than 16per cent and WTI by over 19per cent during the last six weeks.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday extended a voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the end of September, keeping the door open for another extension. Russia has also elected to reduce its oil exports by 300,000 bpd next month.

"With the production cut extended, we anticipate a market deficit of more than 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, following an estimated deficit of around 2 million bpd in July and August," UBS analysts wrote in a note.

On the demand front, global oil consumption could grow by 2.4 million bpd this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday after a ministerial panel meeting of the OPEC+ - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies.

The meeting yielded no changes to output policy. The panel noted that it could take additional measures at any time, which could mean additional cuts if market conditions worsen, the UBS note added.

UBS said it expects Brent prices to trade in the US$85 to US$90 per barrel range over the coming months.

Weighing on oil prices, data released on Friday showed the U.S. economy maintained a moderate pace of job growth in July, but solid wage gains and a decline in the unemployment rate pointed to continued tightness in labor market conditions.

Additionally, the downturn in euro zone business activity worsened more than initially thought in July and the Bank of England raised its interest rate to a 15-year peak on Thursday.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Natalie Grover in London, Arathy Somasekhar in Houston and Sudarshan Varadhan in Singapore; Editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)