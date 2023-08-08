Oil edges up on higher US economic growth outlook; China import slump weighs

NEW YORK :Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, as a U.S. government agency projected a rosier outlook on the economy, but bearish data on China's crude imports and exports weighed.

Brent crude futures gained 25 cents at US$85.59 a barrel by 1:02 a.m. EDT (1702 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 30 cents to US$82.24. Both contracts fell by US$2 earlier in the session.

Prices reversed course on Tuesday after a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration projected GDP growth to rise by 1.9per cent in 2023, up from 1.5per cent in a previous forecast. [EIA/M]

The EIA also expects Brent crude oil prices to average US$86 in the second half of 2023, up about US$7 from the previous forecast.

U.S. crude production is expected to rise by 850,000 barrels per day to record 12.76 million bpd in 2023, the report added, overtaking the last peak at 12.3 million bpd in 2019.

Crude prices have been rising since June, primarily because of extended voluntary cuts to Saudi Arabia's production as well as increasing global demand, the EIA said.

"We expect these factors will continue to reduce global oil inventories and put upward pressure on oil prices in the coming months," the EIA said.

Weighing on prices on Tuesday, however, China's July oil imports were down 18.8per cent from the previous month to the lowest daily rate since January, but still up 17per cent from a year earlier.

Overall, China's imports contracted by 12.4per cent in July, far steeper than the expected 5per cent drop. Exports fell by 14.5per cent, compared with a fall of 12.5per cent tipped by economists.

Despite the gloomy data, some analysts were still positive on China's fuel demand outlook for August to early October.

The peak season for construction and manufacturing activity starts in September and gasoline consumption should benefit from summer travel demand, said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li. Demand is expected to decrease gradually after October, he added.

Last week's decision by Saudi Arabia to extend a voluntary output cut of 1 million bpd into September, despite Brent rising above US$80, suggests Riyadh may be targeting a higher price than US$80, said Vivek Dhar, mining and energy commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Still, some analysts are sceptical about how much supply the cuts are actually taking off the market, as other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries like Libya and Venezuela have increased production, said Andrew Lipow, president at Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

"The production cuts have been far less than the announced quota cuts," Lipow said.

Investors are also awaiting weekly U.S. oil and fuel products inventory data.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 200,000 barrels last week. Industry data is due later on Tuesday, followed by the government's report on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

"Overlapping, concentric and oppositional influences continue to bring nervousness to our market and oil prices will have to lean again on the state of world inventories to keep its winning ways," said John Evans, of oil broker PVM.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; additional reporting by Natalie Grover, Emily Chow and Trixie YapEditing by Marguerita Choy and Mark Potter)