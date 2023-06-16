Oil falls as demand concerns offset supply cuts

LONDON : Oil slipped on Friday as a weaker economic outlook and the prospect of further interest rate hikes dogged sentiment, outweighing a tighter market in the second half of the year owing to higher Chinese demand and OPEC+ supply cuts.

The Bank of England is set to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point next week. The European Central Bank lifted rates to a 22-year high on Thursday and the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled at least a half of a percentage point increase by year-end.

"Concerns about demand continue to predominate on the oil market," Commerzbank analysts said in a report on Friday.

"It seems that the market needs more 'hard' facts to confirm any tight supply on the market."

Brent crude fell 49 cents, or 0.7per cent, to US$75.18 a barrel by 1005 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 63 cents, or 0.9per cent, to US$69.99.

Rising interest rates could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand. However, both oil benchmarks were heading for a small weekly gain after declines in the past two weeks.

Oil gained about 3per cent on Thursday on hopes of increasing Chinese demand. China's refinery throughput rose in May to its second-highest total on record and Kuwait Petroleum Corp's CEO expects Chinese demand to keep climbing during the second half.

While Chinese demand rises, the voluntary crude output cuts implemented in May by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, plus an additional cut by Saudi Arabia in July, will curb supply.

Oil was also supported by a weaker dollar, which fell to a one-month low against a basket of currencies on Thursday. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for buyers with other currencies, which can boost demand.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Additional reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by David Goodman)