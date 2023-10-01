Logo
Oil pipeline ruptures in western Ukraine, nine injured -governor
Published October 1, 2023
Updated October 1, 2023
An oil pipeline ruptured in western Ukraine on Saturday, injuring nine people, including four children, and triggering a large fire, the regional governor said.

Ivano-Frankivsk Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said four of the injured remained in serious condition. The fire has been brought under control and the flow of oil stopped.

"It is known that a loss of pressure occurred in the pipeline, which led to a leak of oil products and the fire, which spread to a private house," Onyshchuk said in the Telegram post.

Pictures posted on Ukrainian media showed large clouds of smoke billowing skywards from the site of the accident.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

