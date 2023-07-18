Oil prices edge up on weak US dollar, coming US output decline

NEW YORK :Oil prices climbed more than 1per cent on Tuesday as a weaker U.S. dollar and expected decline in U.S. output outweighed softer-than-expected Chinese economic data.

Brent futures were up US$1.10, or 1.4per cent, at US$79.60 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose US$1.22, or 1.7per cent, to US$75.37.

That cut Brent's premium over WTI to its lowest since early June. The smaller premium makes it less likely energy firms will spend the money to send ships to the U.S. to pick up crude cargoes for export.

The U.S. dollar held near a 15-month low against a basket of other currencies after U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in June.

That boosted expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stop hiking interest rates after a widely expected 25 basis-point increase at its July 25-26 meeting.

Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs and can slow economic growth and reduce oil demand. A weaker dollar, meanwhile, makes crude cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Looking ahead, the oil market is waiting for U.S. oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll are forecasting a 2.3-million barrel draw in U.S. crude stocks during the week ended July 14. [EIA/S] [API/S]

That would be the fourth decline in five weeks, and compares with a decrease of 0.4 million barrels in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 1.9 million barrels.

CRUDE DEMAND STILL A CONCERN

Comments that global economic growth activity is slowing helped keep crude price gains in check.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva told financial leaders of the Group of 20 nations that medium-term growth prospects remain weak and divergence in countries' economic fortunes was a persistent concern.

On Monday, both crude benchmarks closed at their lowest since July 10 on lacklustre economic data from China, the world’s largest oil importer, and the partial restart of some Libyan oilfields.

In the U.S., shale oil production will likely decline in August for the first time since December, projections from the EIA show.

Sluggish gross domestic product data from China "kept a cautious lid on prices with some reservations in its demand recovery", said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.

China's GDP grew 6.3per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, compared with average analyst forecasts of 7.3per cent. China's top economic planner pledged it would roll out policies to "restore and expand" consumption without delay.

Global supplies are expected to see a boost from the resumption of output at two of three Libyan fields that were shuttered last week.

(Additional reporting by Natalie Grover in London, Stephanie Kelly in New York and Andrew Hayley in Beijing; Editing by Jason Neely, David Holmes and Jan Harvey)