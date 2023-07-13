Oil prices up, hit nearly 3-month high as US inflation eases

NEW YORK :Oil prices gained on Thursday to their highest in nearly three months after U.S. inflation data implied interest rates in the world's biggest economy are close to their peak.

Brent crude futures gained by 94 cents to US$81.05 per barrel by 10:59 a.m. EDT (1459 GMT). The session high was US$81.35 a barrel, highest since April 26.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 82 cents to US$76.57. The session high was US$76.90 a barrel, its highest since April 28.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years as inflation continued to subside.

"We've had very low inflation numbers today and that's been a headwind because of the fear the Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates," Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

Markets expect just one more interest rate rise. Higher rates can slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

Oil prices have rallied by around 12per cent in two weeks, primarily in response to supply cuts from top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The futures contract structure of the global benchmark Brent indicates the market is tightening and that OPEC could be succeeding in its mission to support the market.

The premium of a front-month Brent contract to a six-month February 2024 contract rose to US$2.64 a barrel on Wednesday. At the end of June, the front-month contract was at a discount to the six-month contract.

In the latest insights on the supply-demand balance, a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday predicted oil demand would hit a record high this year, but that broader economic headwinds and interest rate hikes meant the increase would be slightly less than previously anticipated.

An OPEC report also published on Thursday maintained an upbeat world oil demand outlook despite economic headwinds. It raised its growth forecast for 2023 and predicted only a slight slowdown in 2024, with China and India expected to keep driving the expansion in fuel use.

In China, however, momentum in the post-pandemic recovery slowed, with exports contracting last month at their fastest pace since the onset of the pandemic three years ago, the country's Customs Bureau showed.

