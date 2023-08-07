Oil prices recoup some losses after earlier drop

HOUSTON :Oil prices pared some losses after falling more than US$1 a barrel on Monday following a weeks-long rally, with analysts split on the meaning of the decline.

Some viewed it as being based on lower demand with the approaching end of the U.S. summer driving season offsetting Saudi Arabia's ongoing production cut of 1 million barrels per day. That production cut was announced last month.

While others said the drop on Monday may be due to profit-taking before a new rally begins, global crude oil supply continues to tighten.

At 1651 GMT Brent crude was down 70 cents, or 0.79per cent at US$85.56 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was 72 cents, or 0.86per cent, lower at US$82.13 a barrel.

Both benchmarks gained for their sixth consecutive week on Friday.

"The summer driving season is winding down in the United States," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities USA. "If you don't need as much gasoline, you don't need as much oil."

But Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group, said, "the trend we see is U.S. oil strengthening due to tightening supply in the second half of the year."

Meanwhile, Polish pipeline operator PERN said it expects to resume flows on Tuesday on a pipeline that transports oil to Europe, easing worries of supply constrains.

PERN had halted pumping through a section of the Druzhba pipeline after detecting a leak in central Poland on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top exporter, last week extended its voluntary production cut to the end of September, and said more could follow.

In line with production cuts, Saudi Aramco on Saturday raised the official selling prices for most grades it sells to Asia for a third month in September.

Russia added to the supply tightness with an announcement it will cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September.

Chinese economic data this week will be in focus as the market seeks to gauge Beijing's appetite for more stimulus measures to support the world's second-largest economy.

Investors will also monitor the U.S. consumer price index reading on Thursday for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

On Monday, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said additional interest rate hikes will likely be needed to lower inflation to meet the Fed's 2per cent target.

