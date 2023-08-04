Oil prices rise, set for sixth weekly gain on extended supply cuts

LONDON :Oil prices were on track for a sixth week of gains after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's second and third-largest crude producers, pledged to cut output through September.

Brent crude futures for October rose 31 cents to US$85.45 a barrel by 1059 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September were up 32 cents to US$81.87.

Both benchmarks were set for their longest streak of weekly gains this year. Brent has risen 15.4per cent and WTI by 18.2per cent during the last six weeks.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday extended a voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the end of September, keeping the door open for another extension. Russia has also elected to reduce its oil exports by 300,000 bpd next month.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies - is meeting on Friday to review the market.

"In isolation, oil looks so very good. But we have not traded in isolation for years and although we often like to feel our market is detached from the wider suite, it is not," said John Evans of oil broker PVM.

"It is a large piece in the puzzle of global markets and while macroeconomic data deliver unfavourable growth signals, the however(s) will continue."

Those questions came in the form of the latest batch of U.S. data showing tight labour markets and a slowing service sector, raising concerns of an economic slowdown that could curb demand for oil.

"A strong dollar has weighed on crude prices and everyone wants to know if a hot labour market will force the Fed to tighten policy even further," said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve potentially raising interest rates.

Additionally, the downturn in euro zone business activity worsened more than initially thought in July and the Bank of England raised its interest rate to a 15-year peak on Thursday.

Separately, an overnight Ukrainian naval drone attack on Russia's Black Sea navy base at Novorossiysk - a civilian port that handles 2per cent of the world's oil supply - temporarily halted all ship movements before normal operations were resumed.

(Reporting Natalie Grover in London; Additional reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston and Sudarshan Varadhan in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Simon Cameron-Moore and Sharon Singleton)