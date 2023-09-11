Logo
Olam Group denies allegations of multi-billion dollar forex fraud in Nigeria
FILE PHOTO: An Olam logo is pictured in their office in Singapore August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Published September 11, 2023
Updated September 11, 2023
Singapore's Olam Group on Monday denied reports by the Nigerian media saying its units in the African country were being investigated by the secret police for a multi-billion dollar foreign exchange fraud.

"The company categorically denies the allegations in the Articles," Olam said in statement, and has directed its audit committee to review the matter.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

