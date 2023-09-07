Oman minister: GCC countries to resume talks on free trade agreement with Japan
RIYADH : The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)countries will resume talks on a free trade agreement with Japan, Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah said in a press conference with his Japanese counterpart on Thursday.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Writing by Jana Choukeir; Editing by Alison Williams)
