Oman minister: GCC countries to resume talks on free trade agreement with Japan
Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (not pictured) in Tehran, Iran July 27, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File photo

Published September 7, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
RIYADH : The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)countries will resume talks on a free trade agreement with Japan, Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah said in a press conference with his Japanese counterpart on Thursday.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Writing by Jana Choukeir; Editing by Alison Williams)

