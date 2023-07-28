Logo
OMV reports drop in Q2 earnings as oil, gas prices fall
A driver fills his car at an OMV petrol station near the Slovakian border in Esztergom, Hungary, June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File photo

Published July 28, 2023
Updated July 28, 2023
BERLIN :OMV on Friday posted lower-than-expected core earnings in the second quarter of 2023 due to lower contributions from all business sections as it forecast lower prices for oil and gas.

The Austrian company reported a clean current cost of supplies (CCS) operating result of 1.18 billion euros (US$1.29 billion) for the April-to-June period, down 60per cent on the same period a year prior.

Analysts had forecast a second-quarter clean CCS operating result of 1.27 billion euros, according to a company-provided consensus.

Sales revenues in the second quarter saw a 39per cent year-on-year fall to 8.98 billion euros.

OMV and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) are exploring the possibility of merging two entities owned by the companies to create a chemicals giant with combined annual sales of more than US$20 billion.

The company lowered its forecast for the average Brent crude oil price this year to US$75-80 per barrel, from a previous forecast for above US$80 per barrel.

OMV, which is in talks with the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for a possible merger of their petrochemical divisions, confirmed its group outlook for organic capital expenditure of around 3.8 billion euros in 2023.

(US$1 = 0.9116 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel MoreEditing by Miranda Murray)

