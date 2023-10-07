Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

One civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russia's Belgorod region - governor
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

One civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russia's Belgorod region - governor

Published October 7, 2023
Updated October 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Saturday that one civilian had been killed in the village of Urazovo, near the Ukrainian border, as a result of Ukrainian shelling.

Russian air defence systems downed three Ukrainian missiles over the region, he said earlier.

Attacks on regions of Russia adjoining Ukraine have become an almost daily occurrence in the last few months.

Kyiv does not typically claim responsibility for attacks on targets inside Russia.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.