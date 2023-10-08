One French citizen killed as result of attacks in Israel -France government

PARIS : One French citizen has been killed as a result of the attacks in Israel, a spokesperson for the French foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Israel battered Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday after Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns, with hundreds killed on both sides and spiralling violence threatening a major new Middle East war.

