One killed, 13 hurt in Russian strike on Ukraine's Pokrovsk - Kyiv
A view shows an administrative building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 13, 2023. Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
Rescuers work at the site of an administrative building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 13, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region/Handout via REUTERS
An interior view shows an administrative building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 13, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region/Handout via REUTERS
Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
KYIV : One person was killed and 13 wounded in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.

The emergency services said in a statement that two administrative buildings had been damaged as a result of the attack and three people had been rescued from under rubble.

According to preliminary information, Russia attacked the city with two Iskander-M missiles, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said.

Photos posted by the ministry on the Telegram messaging app showed rescue workers and a partially destroyed building.

Reuters could not independently verify the information and there was no immediate comment from Russia.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Writing by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Andrew Heavens)

