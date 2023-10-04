Logo
One killed in landslide after earthquakes rattle Nepal
Published October 4, 2023
Updated October 4, 2023
KATHMANDU : Rescue workers in Nepal dug with shovels and their bare hands on Wednesday as they searched for a woman killed the previous day when she was swept away by a landslide triggered by an earthquake, police said.

Two quakes, of magnitude 6.3 and 5.3, struck about half an hour apart in the Bajhang district bordering India on Tuesday, bringing down several houses, injuring at least 16 people, setting off landslides and severing a main road.

Rescuers had found some human remains indicating the missing woman had been killed, police official Dipesh Chaudhary said from the scene of the landslide at Okhal village, adding that no other reports of deaths had come in.

Mountainous Nepal, which is regularly jolted by earthquakes, is still rebuilding after two major earthquakes in 2015 killed almost 9,000 people and destroyed whole sections of towns and cities along with centuries-old temples.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; editing by Robert Birsel)

