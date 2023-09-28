OpenAI, Jony Ive in talks to raise US$1 billion from SoftBank for AI device venture - FT
OpenAI is in advanced talks with former Apple designer Jony Ive and SoftBank's Masayoshi Son to build the "iPhone of artificial intelligence", fuelled by more than US$1 billion in funding from the Japanese conglomerate, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Read more of the latest in
Trending
Content is loading...
Popular
Content is loading...