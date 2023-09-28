Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

OpenAI, Jony Ive in talks to raise US$1 billion from SoftBank for AI device venture - FT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

OpenAI, Jony Ive in talks to raise US$1 billion from SoftBank for AI device venture - FT

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OpenAI is in advanced talks with former Apple designer Jony Ive and SoftBank's Masayoshi Son to build the "iPhone of artificial intelligence", fuelled by more than US$1 billion in funding from the Japanese conglomerate, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.