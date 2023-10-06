Logo
Otter madness: Animals smuggled on flight from Thailand to Taiwan
BANGKOK —Thailand has suspended an airport worker after a traveller smuggled more than 30 live animals — including two baby otters — onto a flight to Taiwan.

This handout photo released on Oct 5, 2023 by Taiwan's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Agency, Taoyuan Branch shows a baby otter that was seized on Oct 4 from an airline passenger by Taiwan customs officials at Taoyuan International Airport near Taipei. AFP

This handout photo released on Oct 5, 2023 by Taiwan's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Agency, Taoyuan Branch shows a baby otter that was seized on Oct 4 from an airline passenger by Taiwan customs officials at Taoyuan International Airport near Taipei.

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
BANGKOK —Thailand has suspended an airport worker after a traveller smuggled more than 30 live animals — including two baby otters — onto a flight to Taiwan.

The mobile menagerie, which also included 28 baby tortoises and a marmot, was seized when the Thai Vietjet flight landed at Taipei's Taoyuan airport on Wednesday.

Local media reported that the unusual cargo came to light when several of the animals escaped and were found crawling around the plane's cabin.

Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport said the animals slipped through screening due to human error.

"We have examined the CCTV and found that the smugglers were two foreigners who had their luggage scanned through an X-ray machine," the airport said in a statement issued late on Thursday (Oct 5).

"One of the staff was suspicious so they assigned another to open the luggage. However, they didn't check the luggage and allowed the passengers to go through."

The staff member who failed to inspect the bag properly was suspended while a probe was carried out, the airport said.

Taiwanese authorities said they were investigating the two suspected smugglers.

Thailand is a major transit hub for wildlife smugglers who often sell the animals to China and Vietnam. AFP

