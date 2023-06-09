Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

'Our house was carried away' - flood survivors in Russian-held Ukraine speak of their escape
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

'Our house was carried away' - flood survivors in Russian-held Ukraine speak of their escape

'Our house was carried away' - flood survivors in Russian-held Ukraine speak of their escape
Members of Russia's emergencies ministry use an inflatable boat in a flooded area during a rescue operation following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
'Our house was carried away' - flood survivors in Russian-held Ukraine speak of their escape
A view shows a submerged advertising board in a flooded residential area following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
'Our house was carried away' - flood survivors in Russian-held Ukraine speak of their escape
A woman sits on the ground with a dog after being evacuated from a flooded area following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
'Our house was carried away' - flood survivors in Russian-held Ukraine speak of their escape
A view shows an inflatable toy whale in a flooded residential area following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
'Our house was carried away' - flood survivors in Russian-held Ukraine speak of their escape
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A woman who refuses to be evacuated from a flooded house gestures towards the rescuers following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Published June 9, 2023
Updated June 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HOLA PRYSTAN, Russian-controlled Ukraine : Pensioner Maria Mikhailovna says she was woken by her husband in the middle of the night to find their belongings underwater after the collapse of Ukraine's giant Nova Kakhovka Dam.

"The water in the house was at waist level. At midnight everything had been dry - both inside and outside," said the 73-year-old, who walks slowly with the help of a stick.

"We can hardly walk. We went outside and were lucky that there were passers-by. They helped us to get to the 'Vostok' shop. Then we limped on to our friends," she told Reuters.

With water snapping at their heels, she and her husband then moved on from place to place, she said in the town of Hola Prystan in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, adding that she was grateful to her rescuers.

They were brought to safety with other pensioners on Thursday in a rubber boat crewed by rescuers from Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry.

Russian forces took control of Hola Prystan, a town where around 13,000 people once lived, last year as part of what Moscow calls its "special military operation".

After the vast Soviet-era Kakhovka Dam crumbled on Tuesday - a human and ecological disaster which Russia and Ukraine have blamed on each other - rubber dinghies have replaced cars in the town's streets.

Animals and people sheltered on roofs on Thursday: in one surreal scene a small group of goats and hens stood on what looked like part of a roof surrounded by floodwater as rescuers in dinghies passed by.

The first one or two storeys of houses and people's yards were underwater and an emerald green church was semi-submerged, with the tops of trees poking out from the water in places.

Rescuers in boats scoured the town for survivors, shouting out the addresses they had checked to one another.

Many of those rescued appeared elderly but small children and their mothers were also among those helped to safety.

One woman had her pet cat in their bag and one elderly lady clutched a birdcage as she was ferried to dry land.

A woman who gave her name as Oksana held back tears as she and her daughter were evacuated in a boat with their two pet dogs.

"We ended up at the kindergarten because our house was carried away by a torrent of water," said Oksana, as her daughter turned her head away to sob.

(Reporting by Reuters in Hola Prystan; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.