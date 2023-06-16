Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Over 80 hurt in South Korea school bus crash -fire official
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over 80 hurt in South Korea school bus crash -fire official

Published June 16, 2023
Updated June 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : More than 80 people, including children, were injured in South Korea on Friday after three school buses were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway east of Seoul, fire authorities said.

The buses had been ferrying 75 middle-school students and their teachers on a trip when the crash took place in the county of Hongcheon in Gangwon province, an official at the Gangwon State Fire Headquarters said by telephone.

Two students were among three people seriously injured in the incident, said the official.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Ed Davies)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.