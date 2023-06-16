Over 80 hurt in South Korea school bus crash -fire official

SEOUL : More than 80 people, including children, were injured in South Korea on Friday after three school buses were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway east of Seoul, fire authorities said.

The buses had been ferrying 75 middle-school students and their teachers on a trip when the crash took place in the county of Hongcheon in Gangwon province, an official at the Gangwon State Fire Headquarters said by telephone.

Two students were among three people seriously injured in the incident, said the official.

