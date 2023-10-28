Pakistan approves US$29 million financing for national airline

Pakistan's caretaker government on Friday approved an 8 billion rupee (US$28.60 million) financing proposal for Pakistan International Airlines to meet its debt payment obligations.

The financing will be made through the country's civil aviation authority's resources, the finance ministry said in a post on social media platform X.

The airline, which has accumulated billions of dollars in losses and liabilities, canceled 349 flights in the last two weeks due to a shortage of fuel, underscoring the difficulties faced by the cash-bleeding national flag carrier.

(US$1 = 279.7000 Pakistani rupees)

