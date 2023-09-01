Logo
Pakistan August CPI up 27.4per cent year-on-year - statistics bureau
A labourer stacks sacks of sugar outside a shop at a wholesale market in Karachi, Pakistan June 9, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File photo

Published September 1, 2023
Updated September 1, 2023
KARACHI, Pakistan : Pakistan's annual inflation rate rose to 27.4per cent in August, with prices up 1.7per cent in August from the previous month, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Economic stabilisation is a top challenge for the South Asian nation as it embarks on a narrow recovery path after a US$3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) averted a sovereign debt default.

Economic reforms have already fuelled record inflation and interest rates, and all-time lows for the rupee.

Pakistan raised petrol and diesel prices to a record high on Friday, with petrol prices rising 14.9 rupees to 305.4 rupees; and diesel prices rising 18.4 rupees to 311.8 rupees.

In June, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rise was 28.3per cent year-on-year, coming off a record 38per cent in May.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam and Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

