Pakistan to buy more electricity from neighbouring Iran
FILE PHOTO: A power transmission tower is seen a day after a country-wide power breakdown, in Karachi, Pakistan, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Published August 8, 2023
Updated August 8, 2023
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan will buy more electricity from neighbouring Iran, a finance ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at an Economic Coordination Committee chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Energy-starved Pakistan already has contracts to purchase electricity from Tehran for its border regions, especially for China-backed development projects on Gwadar port.

The new proposal came a week after the Iranian foreign minister visited Islamabad.

The finance ministry did not give details of the quantity or terms and conditions of the new purchase.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)

