Pakistan completes projects worth US$25 billion under CPEC

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar said on Wednesday that his country has completed more than 50 projects worth US$25 billion under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Kakar was speaking at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

The CPEC is a flagship project under China's Belt and Road Initiative, with more than US$65 billion pledged for road, rail and other infrastructure developments in the South Asian nation of 241 million people.

"We have completed over 50 projects worth US$25 billion under the CPEC," Kakar said, adding that a very significant airport at the southern Gwadar port, which is being built with Chinese money as part of the CPEC, will soon be inaugurated.

Clean energy projects were expected to be completed in the next four to five years under the CPEC, he said.

