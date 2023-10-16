Pakistan cuts petrol and diesel prices
Pakistan on Monday cut the prices of petrol and diesel owing to the decreasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market, the finance ministry said in a statement.
The price of petrol would drop by 40 Pakistani rupees (US$0.144) to 283.38 rupees a litre effective October 16.
High-speed diesel cost would drop by 15 rupees to 303.18 rupees a litre.
(US$1 = 277.2000 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
