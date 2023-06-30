Logo
Pakistan dollar bonds soar after US$3 billion IMF bailout deal
FILE PHOTO: A trader shows U.S. dollar notes at a currency exchange booth in Karachi, Pakistan December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/FIle Photo

Published June 30, 2023
Updated June 30, 2023
LONDON : Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds rallied sharply across the curve on Friday after the country's government secured a preliminary deal on a US$3 billion stand-by arrangement with the International Monetary Fund.

The 2025 issue enjoyed the biggest gains in early European trade, up 4.7 cents to trade at 52 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

The issue has added around 15 cents since last Friday amid rising hopes that the cash-strapped country would be able to secure much needed financing from the Fund.

Longer-dated bonds also gained, but the rises were less pronounced at around 1.6 cents, reflecting some scepticism over the country's longer-term fiscal outlook.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

