Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Pakistan elections will probably be held by end of January, interim PM says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pakistan elections will probably be held by end of January, interim PM says

FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands guard with the Parliament House building in the background, in Islamabad, Pakistan April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands guard with the Parliament House building in the background, in Islamabad, Pakistan April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Thursday that elections in Pakistan would probably held by the end of January.

Kakar told an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations in New York he understood the process of creating new constituencies by the Election Commission of Pakistan and public consultations on this would probably take another three or three and a half months.

"That's where we are looking for, and probably somewhere by the end of January, we're going to go and vote for the new government," he told the event held on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced that a general election would be held in January, almost three months later than scheduled, removing political uncertainty over the timing to help salvage a falling economy.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by Rami Ayyub)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.