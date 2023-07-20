Pakistan fuel pump operator association calls national strike for July 22

KARACHI, Pakistan : Fuel pump operators across Pakistan are to hold a nationwide strike on July 22 in a bid to secure larger margins amid an inflation crisis, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association said on Thursday.

"We will shut down all petrol pumps across Pakistan on July 22, 6 p.m.," said the association, which says it has more than 10,000 members.

In a statement it said interest rates and inflation have hit operators' businesses and called for the dealership margin to be increased. It said sales have slumped by 30per cent due to Iranian fuel being smuggled into the country.

"Around 8,000-9,000 (operators) ... represented by us, will be shut on July 22," Abdul Sami Khan, chairman of the association, told Reuters.

The South Asian country is dealing with a weakening currency and a prolonged period of inflation with the national rate hitting 29.4per cent in June, down from a record high of 38per cent in May.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Conor Humphries)