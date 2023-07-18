Logo
Pakistan government hands over early to caretaker to organise polls
Published July 18, 2023
Updated July 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD :Pakistan's ruling coalition will hand over to a caretaker government on Aug. 8, four days before it is constitutionally required to do so, in preparation for a general election later in the year, Geo TV reported on Tuesday.

No date has been set for the general election, which comes after months of political and economic turmoil, but a caretaker government has 90 days in which to hold a general election when a government hands over power early.

A caretaker administration would have had 60 days to organise an election had the government handed over power at the designated time.

A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition took over after his predecessor, Imran Khan, was ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament in April 2022.

Ever since, Khan has been campaigning for a snap election, organising protests across the country and raising tension with the powerful military, which Khan accuses of plotting against him.

The military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half its history, has denied involvement in civilian politics.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Robert Birsel)

