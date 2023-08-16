Logo
Pakistan hikes petrol, diesel prices
FILE PHOTO: A driver who has run out of fuel pushes his rickshaw into a petrol station in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

Published August 16, 2023
Updated August 16, 2023
Pakistan announced a further increase in petrol and high speed diesel prices on Tuesday, the finance ministry said in a statement, the second hike in a month.

The price of petrol would be raised by 17.50 Pakistani rupees to 290.45 rupees (US$0.9991) per litre effective Aug. 16, the ministry said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

High speed diesel will now cost 293.40 rupees (US$1.01) per litre after an increase of 20 rupees.

Earlier this month, the country increased petrol and diesel prices to meet fiscal objectives laid down in a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), compounding sky-high inflation.

(US$1 = 290.7000 Pakistani rupees)

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

