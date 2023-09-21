Logo
Pakistan to hold national vote in January - election panel
A general view of the Parliament House building in Islamabad, Pakistan April 10, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced that the 241-million South Asian nation will hold elections in the last week of January, 2024, a statement said, instead of in November this year.

The elections had been due to be held in November, but were delayed by a couple of weeks due to fresh marking of constituencies, according to a new census.

A final list of the new constituencies will be ready and published by Nov. 30, the ECP said, and the nation will vote late in January after a 54-day process that includes filing nomination papers, appeals and campaigning.

The elections are due after the outgoing parliament completed a five-year term in August. A caretaker government has been installed to supervise the election.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

