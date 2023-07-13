Logo
Pakistan receives initial disbursement of US$1.2 billion from IMF
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Published July 13, 2023
Updated July 13, 2023
NEW DELHI : Pakistan has received US$1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country's finance minister said on Thursday, a day after the global lender's board approved a US$3 billion bailout programme for the country.

The amount has been deposited in Pakistan's Central Bank, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid and Asif Shahzad, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

