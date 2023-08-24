Pakistan rupee hits record low of 300 to the dollar -traders

KARACHI, Pakistan : The Pakistan rupee hit 300 to the U.S. dollar in interbank trade on Thursday, traders said, as it touched a record low for a third consecutive day.

The currency closed at 299.6 against the dollar on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous day, when it had weakened to close at 299 to the U.S. unit.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Kim Coghill)